Amazon Launches In-House Brand of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new line of sustainable, everyday essentials has hit Amazon’s digital shelves.

The retail behemoth has launched a brand new line of eco-friendly goods today, with products spanning home, beauty and apparel spaces. The new collection, called Amazon Aware, is in support of the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative that the company signed onto in 2020, which helps shoppers find sustainable products on their site.

Some of the most exciting products in the lineup are an array of beauty products that have earned the Environmental Working Group’s EWG Verified mark, ensuring that the products are free from EWG’s list of “concerning chemicals.” As of today, only 2,071 products have been approved for the coveted verification.

“We are committed to creating programs that contribute toward a more sustainable future,” said Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, in a press release. “We are excited to introduce Amazon Aware, as it’s another step that continues in our commitment to test, learn, and innovate, while offering low-priced, everyday essentials to our customers, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly program.”

Amazon Aware also includes everything from men’s and women’s apparel to bathrobes and bedding — all thoughtfully designed with eco-friendly materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton and bio-based ingredients.

Check out Amazon Aware here, and shop some of the best sustainable products from the new line below:

Amazon Aware Balancing Face Cleanser

Courtesy of Amazon

This light, gentle cleanser is made with arnica and calendula extracts, meant to hydrate and balance the skin without stripping away natural oils. Plus, the formula is packed into an 100% recycled aluminum bottle with a reusable pump.

Amazon Aware Balancing Face Cleanser $16.99 Buy It

Amazon Aware 100% Cotton Sheet Set

Courtesy of Amazon

It can be hard to find premium bedding that doesn’t break the bank. This sheet set, which comes in full, queen and king sizes, does the job. Each piece is made out of 300-thread-count 100% organic cotton with a sateen finish that gets even softer with time.

Amazon Aware Sheet Set $54.99 Buy It

Amazon Aware Fleece Hoodie

Courtesy of Amazon

Bundle up in this cozy fleece, made out of an Organic Content Standard (OCS) blend of certified materials. The classic loungewear piece comes in five neutral hues, all featuring the same relaxed silhouette.

Amazon Aware Fleece Hoodie $39.90 Buy It

Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Courtesy of Amazon

It’s never the wrong time to throw a new face moisturizer into the mix, especially if your skin has been getting dried out from colder weather over the past few months. This creamy, daily moisturizer is infused with avocado oil, squalane, sunflower seed oil and cocoa butter to hydrate the skin without irritation.

Amazon Aware Hydrating Face Moisturizer $18.99 Buy It

Fleece Sweatpants

Courtesy of Amazon

Pair your fleece hoodie with these ultra-comfy sweats, constructed out of a Tencel Lyocell blend made from renewable wood sourced from sustainable forests. They were also produced using a closed loop process to save water, energy and resources.

Amazon Aware Fleece Sweatpants $39.90 Buy It