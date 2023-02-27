Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder, Teaches Entrepreneurship in New MasterClass Course

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

MasterClass’s newest teacher is Alexis Ohanian, the founder of the software-enabled venture firm Seven Seven Six and former executive chair of Reddit. In his course, the master entrepreneur will teach subscribers how to build a start-up, defining what makes an entrepreneur and explaining what helps a business, brand or company stand out.

“I believe that my purpose is to help another generation do even better than I did,” Ohanian said in a statement. “I will share everything I’ve learned to teach members how to take their own ideas and turn them into successful businesses that make the world a better place.”

Ohanian is best known for co-founding Reddit in 2005. It’s one of the largest websites in the U.S. and is now worth over $6 billion. After shortly leaving the company, Ohanian returned in 2014 as executive chairman. In 2016, he left Reddit to run the venture capital firm he co-founded, Initialized Capital, and built it to $100 billion in market value through early investments in companies like Coinbase, Opendoor, Instacart, Patreon and Ro.

In 2020, he resigned from the Reddit board in protest and left his role at Initialized Capital to launch Seven Seven Six, a new, software-enabled venture firm. Seven Seven Six is focused on people, culture and community, with the mission to “attract the best founders and generate the greatest returns, and to do it with intention.”

Ohanian will pull from all these experiences in his online course. Among his many practices, he will teach members how to test their business ideas before launching and pitch their ideas to investors.

“As a co-founder of Reddit, Alexis has a unique perspective in creating a product used by hundreds of millions of people,” David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a statement “In his class, members will learn actionable lessons on how to devise new ideas.”

