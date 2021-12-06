Stock Your Holiday Bar Cart With These 8 Alcohol Delivery Services

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A stocked bar cart is a party essential, so whether you’re planning your own holiday get-together this year or want to gift the host with a bottle of something nice, delivery services are a convenient and fast way to alleviate any pre-party stress.

There are now dozens of Postmates-style alcohol services that can deliver craft beers, wines, spirits and liquor to your door in less than an hour, meaning you can impress your guests with a wide selection of drinks that will be sure to keep the party alive once the clock strikes midnight — whether that looks like uncorking champagne, taking shots of tequila or sipping fine wine.

From Drizly to Saucey, here are the best alcohol delivery services to use for your holiday parties this year. And if you plan to pair your drinks with a holiday feast, you’ll want to check out these meal delivery services.

Drizly

Courtesy of Drizly

Drizly is one of the best choices for rapid alcohol delivery if you live in a metropolitan city. The service, which partners with local stores, boasts wide-ranging alcoholic offerings with options between craft beer, wine and liquor, in addition to mixers, snacks and party supplies. Drizly is great because they not only have hot brands like Casamigos or Grey Goose, but will also deliver rarer spirits such as Clase Azul. And as long as the product is within your radius, they promise a 60-minute turnaround.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Saucey

Courtesy of Saucey

If you’re bulk ordering for a party, Saucey is the way to go, with steep discounts on large hauls which can come in as fast as two days. They not only sell hundreds of the most popular brands in tequila, whiskey, vodka, wine and beer, but no order minimums or delivery fees mean you won’t have to cash out for the convenience (although tipping is always encouraged!). Like Drizly, Saucey also has rapid delivery if you’re in one of the more than 30 cities they partner with nationwide.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Minibar

Courtesy of Minibar

Minibar has their own Party Essentials tab to make it even easier to prep for your hosting gigs this season. They promise 30 minute deliveries in more than 70 cities nationwide, boasting everything from Tito’s Vodka and Bulleit Bourbob to Hendrick’s Gin and Espolón Tequila. In addition to hard alcohol, you can also choose between a wide range of craft beers and mixing ingredients such as club soda, aperol and even lime and lemon so you can get everything you need to mix the perfect drink without leaving the house.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Winc

Courtesy of Winc

You can keep your wine cellar stocked year round with Winc, which offers both monthly subscription services in addition to individual gift boxes. The California-based winery offers a more personalized experience when it comes to wine, allowing you to choose your own wines based on your palate, price point and occasion. Many of their wines are featured at some of the best restaurants across the country, and they’re all carefully chosen by the site’s in-house sommeliers (see their current roster of wines here). Never pay for a bottle you don’t like, and you can skip a delivery any time you want.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Total Wine

Courtesy of Total Wine

Despite the name, Total Wine is a one-stop shop for any type of alcohol. Their site features more than 200 pages of every type of spirit and liquor you can imagine: mix Gonzalez’s award-winning tequila with their selection of margarita mixes or make a tangy Moscow Mule with their vodka and lime juice offerings. Not only do they sell their own shakers and bitters for at-home mixing, but you can also find dozens of cocktail ideas using the ingredients available on their site.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Caskers

Courtesy of Caskers

If you want to make a statement with your bar cart this year, you’ll want to order from Caskers, which is known for their impressive selection of rare spirits and exclusive releases that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Examples of their Rare Finds include Clase Azul’s Añejo Tequila, WhistlePig The Boss Hog Straight Rye Whiskey and George Remus Straight Bourbon — premium spirits distributed in extremely limited quantities. You can join different clubs on their site such as the American Whiskey Club and World of Whiskey but you can also just pick and choose from their full collection for one-time purchases.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Instacart

Courtesy of Instacart

InstaCart is a great option for those looking to tag alcohol on top of their regular groceries haul. The popular service is known for delivering from local markets but you can also use their site to shop from dozens of liquor stores in your area, and it might be a better choice over Drizly or Saucey since they have services in more than 500 cities across the country. Since delivery fees vary from $5.99 to $7.99, you’ll want to save InstaCart for when you have a lot on your shopping list, but their partnership with grocery stores also means you can get everything you need for more intensive cocktails, such as juices, bitters and fresh fruits.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Craft Beer Club

Courtesy of Craft Beer Club

Make a trip to the brewery from your house through Craft Beer Club, which delivers curated boxes of some of the most exceptional beers from the country’s best, small independent brewers. Each box showcases two different breweries from two different regions in the U.S., in four different styles. Recent featured beers include Hinterland’s IPA and Belgian Witbier, and Bank Brewing’s American Amber and Pale Ale. Plus, each box comes with Micro Brew News, beer tasting notes and pairing recipes, making it a thoughtful last-minute gift for the beer connoisseur in your life.

BUY NOW: Buy It