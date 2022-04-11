Al Pacino Has a Shrek Phone Case and Now I Need a Shrek Phone Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever a group of A-list stars get together for an intimate event or dinner, photos tend to circulate fast online. It’s always fascinating to see the Hollywood figures we’re used to seeing on screen interacting in the real world, without the manicured facade that often accompanies photoshoots and red carpets.

Jason Momoa did not disappoint when he posted a photo to his Instagram over the weekend, documenting himself out to dinner with Al Pacino to celebrate a gallery opening for painter Julien Schnabel. At first glance, it’s a fairly unassuming photo, featuring a messy table with half-finished glasses of wine and empty plates. But upon further investigation, the photo reveals an absolutely delicious fact about Pacino: he owns a Shrek phone case.

Marie Bardi, the social media producer for “Blank Check,” was the first to point out the filmmaker’s phone accessory, which sits in front of him in the photo. “Al’s headphones continue to be iconic,” she writes, referencing Pacino’s perpetually tangled wired headphones that have frequently gone viral from paparazzi shoots. “But I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone.”

Bardi takes matters into her own hands, posting a zoomed-in photo of his iPhone 13 that despite the grainy resolution, inarguably proves that Pacino does in fact use a phone case designed with a delightful collage of Shrek.

Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case pic.twitter.com/fssuEtWkEZ — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) April 10, 2022

Twitter users went crazy over Bardi’s revelation, likely because the case seems more fitting for a middle schooler than a legendary director whose personal aesthetics tend to gravitate more closely to the suave mobsters of his movies. But from the response the photo has received online, it’s clear that it’s only made Pacino more relatable and endearing.

“Pacino with the shrek phone case is simply legendary,” one Twitter user wrote.

Luckily, the exact case Pacino dons is still available on Amazon. And considering his influence, you’ll want to snag it fast…

