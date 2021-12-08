How to Score Tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas Residency

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Following her chart-topping fourth album “30,” Adele will finally return to the stage. Rather than a traditional U.S. tour, the singer announced last week that she will perform in Las Vegas for a four-month residency at the Colosseum at Ceasars Palace.

Anyone familiar with Ceasars — the famous Vegas theater which has hosted residencies from stars such as Celine Dion and Mariah Carey — knows how hard it can be to score tickets to their coveted shows. Presale tickets for “Weekends With Adele,” which runs from January 21, 2022 through April 16 2022, went on sale exclusively on Ticketmaster yesterday. However, first dibs were given to fans who signed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, who will be emailed a unique code for purchase.

While the special presale is the most likely way to score a ticket, fans can still sign up for a Ticketmaster account for a chance to buy tickets through the general sale, given that there are still remaining tickets after yesterday’s presale. Given the limited quantity of tickets, a general sale for the public may not be a possibility, so the best bet for super fans trying to score their way into one of her shows may be through a reseller site.

Tickets are likely to show up on sites such as VividSeats, Stubhub and Seetgeek after Ticketmaster sells out. Although they can be expected to go for marked up prices, these sites offer authentic tickets alongside a buyer’s guarantee so you can be sure the tickets are legitimate.

Those in the U.K. will have better luck finding tickets for her two 2022 dates at London’s Hyde Park. Tickets are currently on sale starting at $601.

In the meantime, it might be a good idea to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Page so you have exclusive access to any future pre-sales for popular concerts, and of course, get your hands on Adele’s “30” album in the case you aren’t able to snag a ticket to see her live.