2022 Music Festivals: How to Buy Tickets to Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and More

Festivals across the country have slowly begun to announce their star-studded lineups for the year, signaling that it’s almost time for music lovers to begin switching out their winter coats for rave gear.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will take the stage this year at Coachella, which finally returns after a two year-long hiatus amidst the pandemic. The festival will take place at its usual stomping grounds at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif., which will host Stagecoach the following weekend with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs headlining.

The Goldenvoice events made headlines after announcing their lift of Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates — health and safety requirements that are still in place for many other music festivals slated for this year, such as New York City’s Governors Ball. But with festivals scheduled as far out as September of this year, we can expect for policies to change in response to the ongoing pandemic, to keep festival-goers safe as they once again venture into the world.

Below, check out how to buy tickets for the biggest music festivals slated for 2022. This list will be continually updated as lineups and dates are announced.

Crssd

Headliners: Glass Animals, Sofi Tukker, Four Tet, Get Real, Gorgon City, Adam Beyer, Jeff Mills, Joris Voorn

Where: San Diego, Calif.

When: March 5-6

Jazz in the Gardens

Headliners: Mary J Blige, H.E.R, Rick Ross, The Roots, T Pain

Where: Miami, Florida

When: March 12-13

Smokin Grooves Festival

Headliners: Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, The Roots, Jhene Aiko

Where: Los Angeles, California

When: March 19

Buku

Headliners: Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, 100 Gecs, Alison Wonderland, Glass Animals, Kali Uchis

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

When: March 25-26

Coachella

Headliners: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Swedish House Mafia

Where: Indio, California

When: April 15-17, April 22-24

Stagecoach

Headliners: Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs

Where: Indio, California

When: April 29 – May 1

Beale Street Music Festival

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia

Where: Memphis, Texas

When: April 29 – May 1

Shaky Knees

Headliners: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

When: April 29 – May 1

Smokers Club Fest

Headliners: Kid Cudi, Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti

Where: San Bernardino, Califoria

When: April 30

Lightning in a Bottle

Headliners: Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Griz, Big Wild, Goldlink, Four Tet

Where: Buena Vista, California

When: May 25-30

BottleRock

Headliners: Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs

Where: Napa Valley, California

When: May 27-29

Governors Ball

Headliners: Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole

Where: Queens, New York

When: June 10-12

BUY NOW: $318 - $1,040 Buy It

Bonnaroo

Headliners: Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich

Where: Manchester, Tennessee

When: June 16-19

Rolling Loud Portugal

Headliners: J. Cole, Asap Rocky, Future

Where: Portimao, Portugal

When: July 6-8

Lollapalooza

Headliners: Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse

Where: Chicago, Illinois

When: July 29 – August 1

Primavera Sound Los Angeles

Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails

Where: Los Angeles, California

When: Sept. 12 – 18

