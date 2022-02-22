2022 Music Festivals: How to Buy Tickets to Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Festivals across the country have slowly begun to announce their star-studded lineups for the year, signaling that it’s almost time for music lovers to begin switching out their winter coats for rave gear.
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will take the stage this year at Coachella, which finally returns after a two year-long hiatus amidst the pandemic. The festival will take place at its usual stomping grounds at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif., which will host Stagecoach the following weekend with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs headlining.
The Goldenvoice events made headlines after announcing their lift of Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates — health and safety requirements that are still in place for many other music festivals slated for this year, such as New York City’s Governors Ball. But with festivals scheduled as far out as September of this year, we can expect for policies to change in response to the ongoing pandemic, to keep festival-goers safe as they once again venture into the world.
Below, check out how to buy tickets for the biggest music festivals slated for 2022. This list will be continually updated as lineups and dates are announced.
Crssd
Headliners: Glass Animals, Sofi Tukker, Four Tet, Get Real, Gorgon City, Adam Beyer, Jeff Mills, Joris Voorn
Where: San Diego, Calif.
When: March 5-6
Jazz in the Gardens
Headliners: Mary J Blige, H.E.R, Rick Ross, The Roots, T Pain
Where: Miami, Florida
When: March 12-13
Smokin Grooves Festival
Headliners: Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, The Roots, Jhene Aiko
Where: Los Angeles, California
When: March 19
Buku
Headliners: Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, 100 Gecs, Alison Wonderland, Glass Animals, Kali Uchis
Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
When: March 25-26
Coachella
Headliners: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Swedish House Mafia
Where: Indio, California
When: April 15-17, April 22-24
Stagecoach
Headliners: Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs
Where: Indio, California
When: April 29 – May 1
Beale Street Music Festival
Headliners: Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia
Where: Memphis, Texas
When: April 29 – May 1
Shaky Knees
Headliners: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket
Where: Atlanta, Georgia
When: April 29 – May 1
Smokers Club Fest
Headliners: Kid Cudi, Asap Rocky, Playboi Carti
Where: San Bernardino, Califoria
When: April 30
Lightning in a Bottle
Headliners: Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Griz, Big Wild, Goldlink, Four Tet
Where: Buena Vista, California
When: May 25-30
BottleRock
Headliners: Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs
Where: Napa Valley, California
When: May 27-29
Governors Ball
Headliners: Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole
Where: Queens, New York
When: June 10-12
Bonnaroo
Headliners: Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich
Where: Manchester, Tennessee
When: June 16-19
Rolling Loud Portugal
Headliners: J. Cole, Asap Rocky, Future
Where: Portimao, Portugal
When: July 6-8
Lollapalooza
Headliners: Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse
Where: Chicago, Illinois
When: July 29 – August 1
Primavera Sound Los Angeles
Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails
Where: Los Angeles, California
When: Sept. 12 – 18