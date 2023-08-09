Variety’s 2023 Young Hollywood Impact Report: Lily Rose-Depp, Ice Spice, Jenna Ortega and More

The talent highlighted in Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact Report come from the worlds of film, television, music and digital and all made a splash in the last year. All interviews were conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Many of the young performers are active in the labor movement. “The stakes are incredibly high when it comes to this strike,” says actor Lexi Underwood of “Cruel Summer.” “It’s important to speak up and advocate for the unfair and poor treatment that not only actors but crew members in general have received while on set. It’s been a while since a strike has happened, but I believe strikes are good things. Hopefully there is a positive outcome from it, and I hope that the WGA benefits from SAG-AFTRA joining them in the fight.”

Felix Mallard (“Ginny & Georgia”) echoes Underwood’s concerns. “So much is at stake with a SAG-AFTRA strike. With the advent of streaming came sweeping and drastic changes to the industry that current contracts haven’t addressed.” He adds: “There is a staunch gap between the work creatives generate and the appropriate value of that work. Similar to our sister union the WGA, SAG-AFTRA is asking for the [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] contracts to reflect these complex changes, and for the creatives who are an integral part of the industrial machine to be treated fairly and equitably.”