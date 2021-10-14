×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Canneseries Winner ‘The Allegation’ – Trial by Social Media & The Attraction of Half Hour Drama

From ‘The X-Files’ to ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ Peter Roth’s Primetime Legacy

Peter Roth X Files West Wing
X-Files & Ally McBeal: 20th Century Fox; West Wing: NBC

Peter Roth had a long run in TV by championing quirky shows that broke the mold. Here are some of those greatest hits.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad