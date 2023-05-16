Writers Strike 2023: The Celebrities Who Have Picketed With WGA

Since the writers strike started on May 2, celebrities have turned out to support WGA members picketing for a better guild contract. Actors like Fred Armisen are also writers who are members of the WGA, while some SAG-AFTRA members are walking the line to support their colleagues.
Since most TV shows and movies have suspended production until the strike is resolved, stars, writers and filmmakers like Christopher Nolan are taking to the streets to show their support for members of the Writers Guild of America.
The clever signs and celebrity appearances are helping the Writers Guild “win the PR war,” as the guild recently said. But it will likely take some time before it’s apparent how much the Writers Guild and the AMPTP, representing producers and studios, will have to compromise in order to agree on a new deal.
Tina Fey
“30 Rock” writer and star Tina Fey carried a picket sign reading “Spread the Wealth” while picketing in New York.
Seth Meyers
The “Late Night With Seth Meyers” host joined in the “Pencils Down!” plea for scribes to break off all writing duties during the strike.
Fred Armisen
“Documentary Now” and “Los Espookys” creator Fred Armisen marched in New York on behalf of both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA.
Pete Davidson
Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson mugs for the camera on the Writers Strike picket line.
Susan Sarandon
“Thelma and Louise” and “Dead Man Walking” star Susan Sarandon pickets alongside writers in New York.
Cynthia Nixon
“And Just Like This” and “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon holds a “Unions Stand Together” signs as she joins pickets in New York.
Bob Odenkirk
The “Better Call Saul” star has showed up to the picket line multiple times, posting this photo to Twitter with the caption, “Let’s do this.”
Gina Gershon
“New Amsterdam” and “Riverdale” actor Gina Gershon took a stand against AI on the picket line, with a sign that read “I told ChatGPT to write a sign and it sucked.”
Clark Gregg
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg at a New York picket line.
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe, who stars in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” hit the protest line at Paramount studios in Hollywood.