Writers Strike 2023: The Celebrities Who Have Picketed With WGA

Since the writers strike started on May 2, celebrities have turned out to support WGA members picketing for a better guild contract. Actors like Fred Armisen are also writers who are members of the WGA, while some SAG-AFTRA members are walking the line to support their colleagues.

Since most TV shows and movies have suspended production until the strike is resolved, stars, writers and filmmakers like Christopher Nolan are taking to the streets to show their support for members of the Writers Guild of America.

The clever signs and celebrity appearances are helping the Writers Guild “win the PR war,” as the guild recently said. But it will likely take some time before it’s apparent how much the Writers Guild and the AMPTP, representing producers and studios, will have to compromise in order to agree on a new deal.