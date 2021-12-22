×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Emma Forrest on How ‘Spencer’ Captures Horror and Freedom of Princess Diana

Writers on Writers: Scribes Reflect on 2022 Awards Contenders

Variety Writers on Writers 2021
Rogen: Maarten de Boer; Hwang: John Pinderhughes

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad