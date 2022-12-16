The Worst Films of 2022

When film critics hand out negative judgements, we’re often called “mean.” And if that were actually the case, our list of the year’s worst movies would be the meanest thing we do. Yet where the word mean suggests an element of malice, we like to think that this particular occasion for insult and invective isn’t really about us. It’s about movies that were, in fact, so bad that they almost challenged us to describe all the ways they went so wrong. If you think we’re mean, then so be it. We’d like to think we’re just accurate.