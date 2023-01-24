Oscars Streaming Guide: Where to Watch All The Feature Film Nominees

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” leading with 11 nods including Best Picture. The genre-bending sci-fi film was followed closely by “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a World War I epic, and “Banshees of Inisherin,” a dark comedy about friendship and loneliness set in a desolate Irish town, both of which earned nine nominations each.

While many of the leading films saw success in the box office this year (most notably, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick”), it was also the first year that many of the top awards contenders went straight to streamers shortly after their theatrical debuts.

Luckily, that means you can easily watch a large majority of the 37 Oscar-nominated feature films online before tuning into the Oscars on March 12.

See how to stream all the nominated feature films below: