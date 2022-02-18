Oscars Streaming Guide: Where to Watch All 38 Feature Film Nominees

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

With Oscar nominations announced (see the full list of nominees here) and the 94th Academy Awards set for Sunday, March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC, the race is on to catch up on every nominated film over the next few weeks. Fortunately, Variety is here to make that mission easier with a complete guide to streaming all 38 feature film nominees at the 2022 Oscars. Nearly all of this year’s nominated films are available to stream right now or will hit streaming ahead of the Oscars telecast. The handful of films unavailable for streaming are least up for purchase or renting on platforms such as Amazon and Apple.

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” leads all films at the 2022 Oscars with 12 nominations, including best picture and best director. Campion is the first woman to earn two directing nominations in her career thanks to “The Power of the Dog” and “The Piano.” The second most nominated film of the year is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which picked up 10 nominations. “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” join “Coda,” “Belfast,” “Drive My Car,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard, “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” in the best picture race.

Oscar voters largely steered clear of more populist choices this year such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” although it did break into the race for visual effects. Below is Variety’s complete streaming guide to 2022 Oscar nominees.