The Best Picket Signs From the 2023 Writers Strike

As the writers strike enters its third week, there’s little sign of resolution between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Picket lines surrounding studio offices and production sets continue to draw striking writers and other entertainment industry workers, including members of SAG-AFTRA, the PGA and IATSE looking to show solidarity with their colleagues.
With their pens down professionally, writers have taken the opportunity to channel their talents toward the strike, crafting some clever puns and harsh roasts for media executives. Many of these signs have gone viral online, with many social media feeds featuring a procession of humorous rallying cries from the picket line.
'Without Writers, Jenna Ortega Will Have Nothing to Punch Up'
Writer Brandon Cohen poked fun at Jenna Ortega after the “Wednesday” star went viral in March for saying she changed some of her lines on set of the hit Netflix series.
'Pay Your Writers or We'll Spoil "Succession"'
With the series finale of “Succession” on May 28, some writers jokingly threatened to spoil the ending to its massive fanbase.
'AI? More Like Ay-Yi-Yi'
Writer Ilana Pena poses with her sign outside Netflix’s office in Hollywood. The use of AI has been a hotly contested issue in strike negotiations.
'Turns Out, the Thing Doesn't Write Itself'
Writers are out to prove that the jokes actually don’t write themselves.
'The Greediest Place on Earth'
A writer pickets outside Disney Studios and makes fun of Disneyland, aka the “happiest place on Earth.”
'Guild vs. Evil'
The writers see themselves in a battle of good versus evil on the picket line.
'The CEOs Have Yachts. Writers Have Mortgages'
The pay disparity between studio executives’ and writers’ salaries were frequently called out.
'What Would Larry David Do?' and 'No Scripts for You'
When in doubt, WWLDD? The “Seinfeld” co-creator also got a shoutout with a sign referencing the “Soup Nazi” episode.
'Spoiler Alert: All the Old White CEOs Die in the End'
Studio executives may not like this spoiler alert.
'Somehow Striking Feels Good in a Place Like This'
One picket sign referenced the popular AMC movie theaters ad with Nicole Kidman.
'It's One Writer, Michael. What Could It Cost? Ten Dollars?'
The extremely wealthy and out-of-touch Lucille Bluth from “Arrested Development” becomes a stand-in for the studios.
'The Penpire Strikes Back'
A trio of pop culture references, including Peacock’s “Poker Face,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Andor,” appeared on the picket line.
'Scripts Written by AI? R2-FU'
Another “Star Wars”-related picket sign popped up.
'More Rejected Proposals Than "Love Is Blind"'
Netflix’s reality dating show “Love Is Blind” becomes the butt of a joke.
'You Can't Pay Us in La Croix'
Writers are asking for more than just free La Croix beverages for their pay.