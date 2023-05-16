The Best Picket Signs From the 2023 Writers Strike

As the writers strike enters its third week, there’s little sign of resolution between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Picket lines surrounding studio offices and production sets continue to draw striking writers and other entertainment industry workers, including members of SAG-AFTRA, the PGA and IATSE looking to show solidarity with their colleagues.

With their pens down professionally, writers have taken the opportunity to channel their talents toward the strike, crafting some clever puns and harsh roasts for media executives. Many of these signs have gone viral online, with many social media feeds featuring a procession of humorous rallying cries from the picket line.