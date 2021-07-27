Variety’s 2021 Comedy Impact Report

It’s safe to say there hasn’t been a whole lot to laugh about over the past 12 months. From a deadly pandemic to political strife and the encroaching doom of climate change, all the way to the quarantine-related closures of comedy clubs, the impossibility of touring, and the stop-start struggle of shooting, it’s been harder than ever just to get a joke across. So all credit to the 35 talents, writers, creators and agents below, who kept the laughs coming even through the darkest of timelines.