Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Showstopper! Strikes Plunge Hollywood Into Chaos With Pricey Movie Delays, Pay Battles and AI Anxiety

Zarna Garg, Leanne Morgan, Brian Simpson Among Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2023

By
Jenelle Riley, Paul Plunkett, Charna Flam, Nick Clement, Courtney Howard, Jessica Derschowitz
10 Comics to Watch
Mandar Parab / Joseph Llanes / Pamela Sisson

Since 2000, Variety has been honoring 10 Comics to Watch at Just for Laughs Montréal. This year’s choices will be feted at a cocktail reception and a panel discussion July 29 before performing at a showcase on July 30. Here’s a look at this year’s mirth makers. 

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad