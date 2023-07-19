Zarna Garg, Leanne Morgan, Brian Simpson Among Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2023

A nationally ranked junior tennis player, Berner switched her attention to entertainment, appearing on Bravo shows such as the reality series “Summer House.” Her intimate exploration of

past relationships and keen pop culture remarks have made her a name in the comedy world, with viral “Han on the Street” segments and steady flow of crowd work clips finding popularity online.

Berner exudes an affable, yet direct, style and the comedian thrives on stage discussing her womanhood. “It’s almost therapeutic for me to let girls know I’m not perfect,” she says, noting that the things she mentions are totally normal to go through.

“I love the tension of having men in the room,” she adds, maintaining that they “need to hear some of these things to normalize and actually become educated.” While she’s trying to offer commentary, she’s determined that each punchline lands for the whole crowd. “I’m speaking for the girls, but also I want everyone to be in on the joke.”

With her work, Berner “creates a female locker room where people can hear things and feel less alone — anyone’s welcome in the locker room,” she says.

In addition to touring, the comic hosts the podcasts “Berning in Hell” and “Giggly Squad.” “I really love interviewing people. ‘I hate small talk. I just want to know the real shit.”

— Charna Flam

Reps: Agency: WME; Management: Gallant Creative

Influences: Katt Williams, Chelsea Handler, her grandpa Jerry