Variety’s 10 Cinematographers to Watch Are a Rising Force in 2021

By
Peter Caranicas, Shalini Dore, Jazz Tangcay, Selome Hailu, Anna Tingley, Christopher Vourlias
10 Cinematographers to Watch
Variety’s 2021 class of emerging DPs includes rising stars from around the world whose pioneering work is gracing screens and steering the emotions of viewers.

See the list below.

