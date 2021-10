Variety highlights up-and-comers who will be feted during a brunch Oct. 24 at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Since 1998, Variety has been selecting its 10 Actors to Watch. Past honorees include over 35 now Oscar winners and nominees, such as Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Melissa Leo. The list includes actors enjoying a breakthrough year, appearing in buzzed-about awards season players and even actors making their film debuts.