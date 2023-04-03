Variety’s Power of Women Issue Celebrates Those Who Give Back

Our Power of Women issue celebrates those who give back, putting the needs of others ahead of their own. The five women featured as this year’s cover stars exemplify how you do that.
Judy Blume, the author of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (among many other books), has always counted on the National Coalition Against Censorship to protect the written word. Natasha Lyonne wants everyone to know about the science classes and leadership opportunities offered at the Lower Eastside Girls Club.
Kelly Ripa has volunteered for decades at Win NYC, a charity that provides shelter for homeless women and their children. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is ringing the alarm bells about protecting forests and farmers, a cause important to the Rainforest Alliance. And Rosie Perez, a New Yorker in body and spirit, champions Heart 9/11, a nonprofit for first responders that was created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
We applaud our cover subjects, as well as the industry changemakers on our power list, and invite you to follow along on Variety.com to watch coverage of our Power of Women lunch in New York on April 4, as these bold visionaries urge all of us to do more.
-
Judy Blume
The problem of censorship is now more dire than ever, according to Judy Blume. And she should know — as the mind behind “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “Deenie” and “Forever,” she’s one of the most banned authors in American history.
Her first experience with censorship came when her children’s elementary school principal refused to put “Margaret” on the library shelves. “He believed that menstruation wasn’t a topic that girls should read about,” Blume recalls. “Never mind how many kids already had their periods.”
But there was hope. “I discovered the little organization that could: the National Coalition Against Censorship,” Blume says. “NCAC is right there on the front lines. If a teacher or a librarian or a parent or a student needs help as books are being challenged in their classrooms, NCAC is on the other end of the phone to help.”
Blume says there was a lot of bookbanning in the ’80s, but it wasn’t the government that was leading it. “Today, there are laws being enacted where a librarian can go to prison if she or he is found guilty of having pornography on their shelves,” Blume says, noting that the definition of “pornography” is loose enough to extend to picture books about children with gay parents.
But with the support of the NCAC, Blume isn’t scared. She balks on the topic of Roald Dahl, whose books are being republished decades after his death with rewrites to passages that are now deemed offensive.
Does she worry that something like that could happen to her books?
“Not as long as I’m around,” she says. And that’s that. — SH
-
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez first aligned herself with the Rainforest Alliance in 2019, as unprecedented wildfires destroyed thousands of square miles of the Amazon rainforest. “I just couldn’t help but get on social media and say, ‘Why are we not paying attention to this?’ If we don’t have the earth, we don’t have anything,’” she says.
Because she’s such a prominent activist for the trans community, Rodriguez is not often asked to participate in the conversation about climate change. That’s where the environmental nonprofit comes in: Rodriguez aims to use her platform to spotlight their mission to preserve forests and protect the human rights of farmers and forest communities amid the climate crisis. “I’m always gonna fight for the trans community,” she says. “But I’ve realized a lot of people have discombobulated how I see the full spectrum of the world: I really care for this planet.”
In addition to her support of the organization, she’s been focused on living as cleanly as possible by switching to a hybrid vehicle and using eco-friendly appliances, while also researching how to add solar panels and a water condenser to her home. “It takes time, you guys, ’cuz this stuff is expensive,” she says, leaning into the microphone on my recorder for emphasis. “But when it happens, it feels so much better.” — AJ
-
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne doesn’t need to travel too far to use her celebrity for good.
As a Manhattanite, she loves the convenience of being able to walk to the Lower East Side Girls Club, a community center in Alphabet City where she volunteers. The organization was founded in 1996 to support girls and gender-expansive youth of color through mentorship and programming in STEM, the arts and other areas.
“It’s a space to help these girls learn new tools,” Lyonne says. “Sometimes, it’s just a place to have lunch or go to after work — or in between home and school.”
Lyonne finds herself inspired by the environment. “There’s nothing I appreciate more than a cerebral woman. So it’s so much fun to go there and see all these young girls thriving — watching them code or make music or consider outer space,” she says.
Lyonne has a proclivity for people who feel like they don’t belong. It’s a theme in her professional life as well. She views her Netflix series “Russian Doll,” about a woman who relives her 36th birthday again and again, as a metaphor for outsiders coming together to survive.
“How can we support each other and build a family unit?” she asks about society in general. At the Lower East Side Girls Club, “we get to survive and thrive rather than seeing ’weird’ as a shortcoming.” — RR
-
Rosie Perez
When it comes to activism, Rosie Perez isn’t one to merely lob a tweet. She was arrested for disorderly conduct in 2000 while protesting the U.S. Navy’s deadly air bomb training off the coast of Puerto Rico. And the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress, whose mother died of AIDS, served on President Obama’s Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, beginning in 2010.
In recent years, her focus has turned to first responders, who “rush in when everybody rushes out,” she says. In 2017, Perez partnered with the nonprofit Heart 9/11 following Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm that pummeled the northeastern Caribbean, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths and becoming the worst natural disaster in recorded history to hit the area.
“I went down to Puerto Rico, and there were all these houses with blue tarps over them,” she says. “Heart 9/11 rebuilt their roofs. And not only rebuilt their roofs — they taught the homeowners how to rebuild for themselves.” — TS
-
Kelly Ripa
Thirty years ago, when Kelly Ripa was a soap opera star, a grassroots organization needed help handing out gifts to the children of homeless mothers during Christmas. The charitable group called on soap stars to assist during the holidays, thinking the moms might enjoy meeting an actor from one of their favorite shows. Today, that organization, WIN NYC, is the largest provider of supportive housing for homeless women and children in New York.
Ripa has been working with WIN for more than three decades, and as her profile has risen on daytime TV, so have her philanthropic efforts. “For me, the importance of this issue is foundational,” Ripa says. “The mother is usually the head of the household in every aspect, and when a woman is fleeing an abusive situation — oftentimes in the middle of the night with her children — she has to leave everything behind.”
During the pandemic, when the need for resources escalated substantially, Ripa stepped in. She and her husband, Mark Consuelos, donated $1 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts, $500,000 of which went to WIN at a time when homeless families faced increased hardship accessing technology, books and transportation. That same year, the couple funded college scholarships to 20 homeless students in the city launching the WIN Scholarship Fund.
“It’s not just about providing endless support. It’s about getting women back on their feet,” Ripa says. “Without the mother,” she adds, “the family usually falls apart. — EW