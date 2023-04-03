Variety’s Power of Women Issue Celebrates Those Who Give Back

Our Power of Women issue celebrates those who give back, putting the needs of others ahead of their own. The five women featured as this year’s cover stars exemplify how you do that.

Judy Blume, the author of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (among many other books), has always counted on the National Coalition Against Censorship to protect the written word. Natasha Lyonne wants everyone to know about the science classes and leadership opportunities offered at the Lower Eastside Girls Club.

Kelly Ripa has volunteered for decades at Win NYC, a charity that provides shelter for homeless women and their children. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is ringing the alarm bells about protecting forests and farmers, a cause important to the Rainforest Alliance. And Rosie Perez, a New Yorker in body and spirit, champions Heart 9/11, a nonprofit for first responders that was created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

We applaud our cover subjects, as well as the industry changemakers on our power list, and invite you to follow along on Variety.com to watch coverage of our Power of Women lunch in New York on April 4, as these bold visionaries urge all of us to do more.