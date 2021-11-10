×

Billie Eilish’s Agent, Normani’s Manager, Moment House CEO Among Music’s New Leaders

By
Charlie Amter, Ellise Shafer, Mike Wass, Chris Willman
new leaders sarah bollwinkel

Every year Variety seeks to identify the next generation of leaders in the entertainment business who represent the creative community of film, TV, music and the digital space. The 2021 music industry group has among its ranks hip-hop label Empire’s COO, online event innovator Moment House’s CEO, the manager for Normani and Anitta, a marketing VP for Sony Nashville, an exec-manager whose dual roles include representing Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, the CEO of the Kluger Agency, the founder of Milk & Honey Management, a social media SVP for Warner Music, a top songwriter manager, and the agent who signed Billie Eilish at 14.

(See the full list, including leaders from the film and TV industries as well as music, here.)

