Variety Artisans Awards Spotlights and Celebrates Nominated Crews

Variety’s eighth annual Artisans Awards returns to an in-person ceremony for 2022 to celebrate and honor those essential to the filmmaking process who have exhibited the most exciting, immersive and innovative work of the year in their respective fields.

The tribute evening will take place March 7 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Jazz Tangcay, Variety senior artisans editor, will moderate conversations with the award recipients.

Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival, which is hosting the event, is thrilled to have the ceremony back in person.

“What festivals and events like the Artisans Awards are all about is connectivity and building community through the art of film,” says festival executive director Roger Durling. “The past two years have not been good to those essential aspects of cinema that I cherish so much. Both Variety and SBIFF are thrilled to be back together celebrating our talented artisans. “

Tangcay says, “What I love so much about the Artisans Awards and honoring them here at SBIFF, is that this shines a spotlight on those essential to the art of filmmaking and storytelling. This is their moment to shine and share how they tell a story through their craft and celebrate them.”