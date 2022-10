Since 1998, Variety has honored rising stars on its 10 Actors to Watch list, a group of thespians who are experiencing a major breakthrough on screen. The alumni group include more than 35 Oscar winners and nominees including Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Lupita Nyong’o.

This year’s honorees will be feted at a brunch Oct. 16 at the Newport Beach Film Festival and includes actors appearing in movies with awards buzz as well as artists making their film debuts.