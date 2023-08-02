10 Underrated Disney Movies, From ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’ to ‘The Little Mermaid II’

Over the last 100 years, Disney has produced many iconic and beloved films that have become cultural touchstones. However, several underrated gems within the Disney filmography haven’t received the same notoriety as their more well-known counterparts. These films often suffer from various factors, such as limited theatrical release, lack of marketing, or being overshadowed by other blockbuster hits and counter-programming. Despite these challenges, these underrated Disney films hold unique qualities and artistic merits that make them worthy of recognition and celebration.

In honor of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th birthday later this year, Variety has ranked the 10 most underrated Disney movies, including animated and live action, that deserve more love than they’re given.

The definition of “underrated” will vary to anyone reading. Some might consider a movie such as “The Princess and the Frog” (2009) a worthy entry on this list. The film, a return to hand-drawn animation, did not deliver the same cultural impact as some of the studio’s previous 3D animated ventures, and it faced tough competition upon release in the shadow of Pixar’s “Up” and other blockbusters that affected it overall box office performance. Nevertheless, “The Princess and the Frog” is a significant entry in Disney’s history for being the first film to feature an African American princess, Princess Tiana; for this list, I think the film has established a solid legacy and respect following its release.

Discussing and celebrating these underrated Disney films is crucial. Recognizing these films allows us to appreciate the diversity and depth of Disney’s creative achievements while showcasing the studio’s willingness to experiment with different storytelling approaches, animation styles, and cultural representation. These films can inspire new generations of filmmakers and storytellers, encouraging them to think outside the box and push boundaries in their creative endeavors. They’re hidden treasures that deserve more attention and recognition in the vast cultural landscape of Disney’s history.

Read the 10 underrated feature films below.

Honorable mentions: “Blank Check” (1994); “A Goofy Movie” (1995); “Frankenweenie” (2012)