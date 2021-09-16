×

Variety’s 2021 TV Producers Impact Report

Kaley Cuoco Misha Green Lorne Michaels
This time last year, Variety’s annual TV Producers Impact Report had a heavy bent on those who successfully and innovatively pivoted their productions post-shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic still raging on, those creating content for traditional broadcast networks, cablers and streaming platforms alike have had to double down on originality of story perspective as well as logistically, to keep things moving forward amid constantly changing health and safety guidelines. Some chose to reflect the times, featuring COVID (among other recent headline-grabbing events) in their shows, while others opted for pure escapism. Either way, they kept general audiences, critics and awards voters all glued to their screens amid extremely trying times.

Here, Variety celebrates the live-action, scripted TV producers whose series made the biggest impact over the last year.

