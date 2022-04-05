A Full Guide to Which Shows Are Renewed and Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023

With Upfronts right around the corner — and some already underway — TV show renewals and cancellations have already begun. As the case is each year, some were more controversial than others.

In January, ABC announced an early renewal for Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” despite star and producer Ellen Pompeo frequently voicing that she was ready to wrap up the show.

Meanwhile, at NBC, “Manifest” was canceled after its third season, only to be revived and brought to Netflix for Season 4. The Peacock also renewed “New Amsterdam” for its fifth season, while announcing it will be the last for the medical drama.

The CW took the opportunity for multiple early renewals, announcing its plans to bring back “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Walker,” “All American,” “Nancy Drew,” “Superman & Lois” and “Kung Fu.” Meanwhile, “All American: Homecoming,” “Legacies,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty” and “Naomi” all remain on the bubble.

On the streaming front, Netflix shocked fans by canceling “Archive 81” after only one season. While Netflix doesn’t release ratings, the series landed on the top two spots of its Top 10 list shortly within its first week of availability. It also averaged an 81% critics’ approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the streamer picked up some of its biggest hits, ordering more episodes of “Stranger Things” (for one last season after the current fourth), “Sex/Life,” “Emily in Paris,” “Virgin River,” “Sex Education” and “Outer Banks,” to name a few.

With the ever-changing TV landscape, Variety has gathered a list of each major network and streamer’s renewals and cancellations, which will be updated as new announcements are made.