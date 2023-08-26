Tuesday Weld’s Best Movies, From ‘Bachelor Flat’ to ‘Once Upon a Time in America’

Tuesday Weld’s 80th birthday on August 27 is a valid excuse to remind all cinephiles of the wondrous work of one of American cinema’s most gifted and enigmatic actresses. And a reminder is desperately needed because over the six decades of her original, fearless, often lacerating performances in film and television, Weld’s reluctance to promote herself makes Greta Garbo look like Demi Lovato.

Oldsters probably first discovered Weld in her youth as the scintillating Thalia Menninger on the popular TV sitcom “Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” (1959-1963), a show that also boasted featured roles for future Oscar winners Warren Beatty, Jack Albertson and Ron Howard.

And once anyone, especially men who were young boys when Weld was a young girl, discovered the actress with the weekday moniker, like the old flame that is never quite extinguished from a forlorn heart, Tuesday Weld never disappeared — though her career seemed too often to barely flicker.

Here then, along with best birthday wishes, are 10 essential Tuesday Weld film performances (and one TV movie keeper) that ably make the case for a true film great’s always rebellious, completely unique contribution to American cinema.