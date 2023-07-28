Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’: A Song by Song Breakdown of Every Featured Artist, Producer and More

Travis Scott’s long-awaited “Utopia” album has arrived, and out of all 19 songs on the set, only a small handful saw the Houston-born rapper flying solo. In total, “Utopia” features over 18 artists — and that’s not including the indomitable list of producers and songwriters that offered their hand on the album.

Among them are some of the industry’s most lauded hitmakers: Featured singers, rappers and speakers include Beyonce, Drake, the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, SZA, Kanye West, Future, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Dave Chappelle, Playboi Carti, Bon Iver, Swae Lee, Kid Cudi and James Blake. Behind the boards were Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Boi-1da and 30 Roc, all of whom are credited as producers and/or songwriters, among numerous others. Pharrell, Justin Vernon, Noah Goldstein (who’s worked extensively with Kanye West and on Rosalia’s “Motomami”) and Vegyn (known for his work on Frank Ocean’s “Blond” and “Endless”) also have songwriting and production credits.

Below, Variety breaks down all of the songwriters, producers and performing artists on the tracklist that makes up Scott’s fourth studio album, “Utopia.”