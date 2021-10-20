Top 10 ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Episodes, Ranked

For more than 20 years, Larry David has gifted audiences with a glimpse into his hilarious misfortunes and creative approach to social conventions.

Throughout 10 seasons (100 episodes) so far, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has coined terms from “pants tent” to “accidental text on purpose” to “stop ‘n chat,” all while magnifying the minutiae of everyday life. Whether Larry is opening a “spite store,” offending the Ayatolla or picking up a prostitute in order to use the carpool lane, “Curb” always finds a way to ground its insanity in the “Seinfeld” co-creator’s real life observations.

With Season 11 approaching, “Curb” fans can anticipate how Larry would handle the COVID-19 pandemic, with showrunner Jeff Schaffer teasing, “We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we’re addressing the pandemic, and we’re doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you’d expect.”

In honor of the series’ return to HBO on Oct. 24, Variety ranked the 10 best episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”