TikTok Unveils Inaugural Showbiz List, Highlighting Creators Making Waves in the Entertainment Industry

As TikTok has become more ingrained in the fabric of today’s society, the line between the social media world and the entertainment industry is growing increasingly blurred. With millions of followers to their name, TikTok creators are now an undeniable force in Hollywood, making their presence known in film, television and music.

In celebration of this fact, TikTok has unveiled their inaugural Showbiz List, showcasing 34 creators who are making serious waves in the entertainment industry. The list honors creators in 11 categories: acting, animation, behind the scenes, choreography, cinematography, commercial design, costume design, filmmaking and directing, makeup and hair design, music and visual effects.

Below, get to know all the Showbiz List creators in exclusive interviews with Variety.