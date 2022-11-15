TikTok’s Discover List 2022: Meet 50 Creators Who Are Making a Global Impact (EXCLUSIVE)

TikTok’s second annual Discover List is here. This year, the app is spotlighting global creators who are making a positive impact, both on and off the platform.

Divided into five categories — changemakers, foodies, icons, innovators and originators — each of the 50 nominated creators has something unique to share with the world. Take Dylan Mulvaney, for instance, whose viral “days of girlhood” series documenting her transition has reached over one billion views, or Francis Bourgeois, who has become the internet’s best-known trainspotter. Perhaps you’ll even find your next TikTok obsession on this list!

Read on to meet all 50 creators and learn more about their passions.