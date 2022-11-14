‘The Walking Dead’: Best 40 Episodes, Ranked

Saying good-bye to people you care about is never easy. Just ask the characters on AMC’s iconic zombie series “The Walking Dead” if you have any doubt about that. For 11 gory seasons, they routinely bid farewell to friends and family who were consumed by flesh-eating corpses, slaughtered by roving bands of maniacs, butchered by cannibalistic psychos and annihilated by armed militias.

But with “The Walking Dead” officially ending on Nov. 20, it’s time for the show’s millions of viewers to say so good-bye, at least for now, to beloved characters like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Thankfully, fans can look forward to several upcoming spinoffs, including “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which is scheduled to launch in April 2023. Until then, many devoted viewers will rewatch their favorite episodes of the series that started it all. For some, that will mean going back to the show’s early seasons set on Hershel’s farm and the prison. Others will return to the Terminus episodes and the group’s arrival at Alexandria. And more than a few will choose to replay the epic wars with the Saviors and the Whisperers.

To help you wade through the more than 170 blood-drenched episodes of “The Walking Dead,” Variety has selected and ranked the best 40 episodes from the entire series. So sharpen your Samurai sword, crack open a massive can of chocolate pudding, and get ready for a stroll down nightmare lane.