‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 2 Cast Guide: Who Issued the Ultimatum, Which Pairs Swapped and Who’s Pregnant?

This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 2, now streaming on Netflix.

“The Ultimatum” is back with a new batch of uncertain couples. The first eight episodes, which dropped on Netflix on Aug. 23, introduced the five new pairs to meet each other and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. First, the 10 individuals go on dates before deciding who they want to partner with for a three-week trial marriage, moving in together and start meeting each other’s friends and family.

After three weeks, the contestants then return to their original partners and move in with them for a second three-week trial marriage. At the end, they must decide if they want to get engaged to their original partner, leave with someone they met or leave single.

The last two episodes — the finale and the reunion — will drop on the streaming service on Aug. 30.

Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven, James Smith-Hill executive produce the Kinetic Content series.

Get to know the couples — and find out who swapped with who — below.