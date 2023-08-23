‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 2 Cast Guide: Who Issued the Ultimatum, Which Pairs Swapped and Who’s Pregnant?

This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 2, now streaming on Netflix.
“The Ultimatum” is back with a new batch of uncertain couples. The first eight episodes, which dropped on Netflix on Aug. 23, introduced the five new pairs to meet each other and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. First, the 10 individuals go on dates before deciding who they want to partner with for a three-week trial marriage, moving in together and start meeting each other’s friends and family.
After three weeks, the contestants then return to their original partners and move in with them for a second three-week trial marriage. At the end, they must decide if they want to get engaged to their original partner, leave with someone they met or leave single.
The last two episodes — the finale and the reunion — will drop on the streaming service on Aug. 30.
Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven, James Smith-Hill executive produce the Kinetic Content series.
Get to know the couples — and find out who swapped with who — below.
James and Ryann
Both 24 years old, Ryann issued the ultimatum to James as they’ve been together since they were 16 and have never lived together. He isn’t sure she’s his person.
They swap partners with Riah and Trey.
Lisa and Brian
Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, have been together for two years. She issued the ultimatum because she thinks a proposal is the obvious next step.
During the second episode, after Lisa slaps Brian in front of everyone, she finds out she’s pregnant and the pair leave the experience.
Kat and Alex
Kat, 28, is confident that she and Alex, 32, have a future together after two years of dating. She gave him the ultimatum because she knows he needs a push in the right direction, as he doesn’t communicate how he really feels.
In the switch, Kat begins a trial marriage with Antonio while Alex gets to know Roxanne.
Antonio and Roxanne
After four years together, Antonio, 30, is ready to marry Roxanne, 31. He issued the ultimatum in hopes that she’ll thoughts on marriage will change and that she’ll be willing to focus on something other than her career. She wants him to become more supportive.
The pair swap partners with Kat and Alex.
Trey and Riah
Trey, 29, issued the ultimatum to Riah, 25. The duo have been together for two years but he thinks they can get married and continue to grow together; meanwhile, she is worried about their lack of a romantic spark.
The pair swap partners with James and Ryann.