‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: A Guide to the Cast’s Instagrams, Pronouns and More

The new season of “The Ultimatum” is here. Netflix’s latest dating series, produced by Kinetic Content, dropped the first four episodes on Wednesday, May 24, introducing five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, all in a crossroads in their relationship.
In “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the couples have eight weeks to make a major life decision. Each pair consists of one partner who is ready for marriage and one who has doubts. After an ultimatum is issued, each individual will choose a new partner for a three-week trial marriage. Then, they’ll re-enter their original relationship for three more weeks. At the end, each original couple will either get engaged, leave with their new partner or leave alone.
Episodes 5-8 will roll out on May 31, followed by the finale and reunion on June 7.
Executive producers include Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven. Scroll down to get to know each cast member.
-
Mildred Woody and Tiff Der
Mildred, 33, who uses she/her pronouns, issued the ultimatum to Tiff, 32, who uses they/them. Tiff’s Instagram can be found here.
-
Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright
Yoly, 34, issued the ultimatum to Mal, 36. Yoli uses she/her pronouns, while Mal uses she/her/they. Yoli’s Instagram can be found here, while Mal’s account is here.
-
Sam Mark and Aussie Chau
Sam, 31, issued the ultimatum to Aussie, 42. While Sam uses she/her pronouns, Aussie uses Aussie. Sam’s Instagram can be found here.
-
Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa
Xander (she/her/they) issued the ultimatum to Vanessa (she/her). Both are 30 years old. Xander’s Instagram can be located here and Vanessa’s account can be found here.