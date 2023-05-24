‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: A Guide to the Cast’s Instagrams, Pronouns and More

The new season of “The Ultimatum” is here. Netflix’s latest dating series, produced by Kinetic Content, dropped the first four episodes on Wednesday, May 24, introducing five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, all in a crossroads in their relationship.

In “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the couples have eight weeks to make a major life decision. Each pair consists of one partner who is ready for marriage and one who has doubts. After an ultimatum is issued, each individual will choose a new partner for a three-week trial marriage. Then, they’ll re-enter their original relationship for three more weeks. At the end, each original couple will either get engaged, leave with their new partner or leave alone.

Episodes 5-8 will roll out on May 31, followed by the finale and reunion on June 7.

Executive producers include Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven. Scroll down to get to know each cast member.