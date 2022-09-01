‘Rings of Power’: A Spoiler-Free Guide to Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Five years after it was announced that Amazon would bring “The Lord of the Rings” to television, “The Rings of Power” is finally here. But what’s in store for viewers as we return to Middle-earth, and will the trip be worth it? Anyone dreading a small-screen disaster can breathe a sigh of relief, as the first two episodes make for a worthy addition to J.R.R. Tolkien’s high-fantasy world. Before you read our review of those two episodes, which premiere Friday, September 2, avail yourself of this spoiler-free guide to everything you need to know about “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”