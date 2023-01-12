Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Welcome to ‘The Last of Us’: How the HBO Cast Brought The Video Game Characters to Life

By
Jordan Moreau, Adam B. Vary
The Last of Us

HBO is primed for another hit with “The Last of Us,” an adaptation of the mega-popular PlayStation video game from 2013. The game presents a poignant and haunting tale of the human costs of survival when civilization collapses following a zombie outbreak caused by a parasitic fungus; it’s regarded as one of the best video game stories of all time. Premiering on Sunday, Jan. 15, HBO’s live-action adaptation — created and executive produced by Neil Druckmann (who wrote and created the game) and Craig Mazin (of HBO’s Emmy-winning “Chernobyl”) — is already garnering rave reviews as a gripping interpretation of the game, at once faithful to its story and unafraid to expand upon and even change some key plot lines.

The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hard-bitten smuggler with a grief-stricken past who is charged with transporting headstrong teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who’s never known a pre-infection world, across a decimated United States. Together, they face monstrous, fungus-ridden “clickers” and transform their rocky relationship as total strangers into a father-daughter bond.

Pascal, Ramsey and their co-stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge and Nico Parker explain to Variety how they brought their video-game characters to life and what to expect in the show.

