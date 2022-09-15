‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ to Test Each Competitor’s Closest Relationship: Meet the Season 38 Partners

For the first time in “Challenge” history, players will be paired with their closest ally in real life for Season 38 of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies.” MTV announced Thursday that Season 38 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The cast features “best friends, exes and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars,” the network’s press release reads. “These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of ‘The Challenge’ will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.”

T.J. Lavin will return as host.

While some partnerships include longtime players, like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez or Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, other vets bring new faces to the challenge. Kailah Casillas, who has competed on seven seasons, will be paired up with her husband, Sam Bird. Former winner Amber Borzotra is partnered with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer. Meanwhile, last season’s winner Kaycee Clark will work alongside her brother, Kenny Clark.

Meanwhile, veterans of other programs have a presence on “The Challenge” Season 38; “Survivor” stars Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald will play together, while multiple rookies from “Love Island” have joined, including Johnny Middlebrooks and Olivia Kaiser.

The new season will follow MTV’s first-ever documentary series about the show, “The Challenge: Untold History,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 21 and release new installments over three weeks.

Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Danny Wascou, Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers on the Bunim/Murray Productions project.

