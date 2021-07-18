The Best Coming-of-Age Movies Streaming Right Now

Whether you’re escaping the heat or escaping the crowds, summertime calls for getting lost in film’s best coming-of-age stories.

Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and Showtime are all streaming the very best of the genre, reminding us of a time when life felt a bit more simple, but seemed oh-so complicated at the same time. Netflix has mid-aughts romp “Superbad,” while you can watch its spiritual sister “Booksmart” over on Hulu. Even Disney Plus’ catalogue, brimming with Disney Channel Originals, has a number of movies that dive into the complexity of fledgling adolescence, even when that sometimes means becoming a merman, like in “Thirteenth Year.”

Whether you’re looking for Academy Award winners like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Moonlight” or wanting to feel inspired by the enduring resilience of the young women in “Unpregnant,” “Plan B”, “Skate Kitchen” and “Bend It Like Beckham,” the coming-of-age genre is a rich, often sun-soaked space distinguished by tales of unforgettable memories and life-changing revelations. Read below for the best streaming now.