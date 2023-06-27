From Jamie Lee Curtis to Will Poulter, Breaking Down Every Surprise Cameo in ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Paulson stars as Michelle, cousin to Carmy, Sugar and Mikey. She’s more toned down than the rest of the Berzattos and has a one-on-one moment with Carmen where she offers him a place to stay in New York if he ever wants to get away from the chaos that is his family. The “Bird Box” and “American Horror Story” actor also shares a quick joint with the Fak cousins during the Christmas Eve dinner.