‘The Bachelorette’: Meet Charity Lawson’s Suitors for Season 20

Charity Lawson is about to have her pick among 25 men as her journey to find love begins on “The Bachelorette.”

Lawson — a fan-favorite from Zack Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” — will star as ABC’s leading lady for the next season of “The Bachelorette,” as the show hits its milestone 20th season on June 26.

Among Lawson’s suitors are two men named Aaron, three named Caleb (one with a “K”), plus a Joe and a Joey. The contestants range from age 24 to 33 and include a firefighter, a pro wrestler, a “world record jumper,” a tennis pro, a yacht captain, a Harvard grad student, an attorney and a scientist.

Lawson was the fourth runner-up on “The Bachelor” Season 27, being sent home after Shallcross met her family during hometown dates.

Lawson, 27, is a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. She earned her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. ABC’s bio describes her as “searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.” The network says she is “eager to find lasting love” to match her parents, who have been married over 47 years.

“The Bachelorette” is one of many shows within “The Bachelor” umbrella, which is being amped up by ABC during the writers’ strike as the network puts a heavy emphasis on unscripted programming. After Lawson’s season airs this summer, ABC’s fall schedule has a double dose from Bachelor Nation with “Bachelor In Paradise” Season 9, as well as the long-awaited senior citizen spinoff, “The Golden Bachelor,” which will (finally) make its grand debut this fall.

