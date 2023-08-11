Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour: Variety Picks the Best Moments, Key Songs, Iconic Outfits and More

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is already one for the history books. As the first United States leg wrapped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Variety staffers were in the crowd singing and dancing along as they had through much of the tour. From the first shows in Glendale, Ariz., to her six-show marathon end run in L.A., Variety has reported on the Eras Tour as it crisscrossed the country.

Swift takes audiences on a journey through her musical eras with a staggering 44-song setlist. The Eras Tour spans the singer-songwriter’s entire discography, from her self-titled debut album to the recently released “Midnights.”

Swift had surprises in store at each performance, including quick outfit changes and guest appearances from Ice Spice, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Lautner and more. Gracie Abrams, Haim, Gayle, Muna and Owenn were among the openers on the first U.S. run.

Up next, Swift is journeying to Paris in May of 2024 to kick off the Eras Tour’s U.K./European leg. The singer revealed back in July that Paramore would precede her on stage for the entire European run. The Eras Tour also isn’t saying farewell to the U.S. quite yet, as Swift announced 15 more shows in October and November 2024 in four North American cities: Miami, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Toronto.

In order to toast her first run, we’ve selected our best moments from Swift’s three-hour plus shows. From the complicated choreography to the surprise songs to the dedicated fans, the Eras Tour has redefined the scope of what a pop artist can deliver.

Check out Variety‘s selection of best moments from the Eras Tour below.