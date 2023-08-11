Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour: Variety Picks the Best Moments, Key Songs, Iconic Outfits and More

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is already one for the history books. As the first United States leg wrapped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Variety staffers were in the crowd singing and dancing along as they had through much of the tour. From the first shows in Glendale, Ariz., to her six-show marathon end run in L.A., Variety has reported on the Eras Tour as it crisscrossed the country.
Swift takes audiences on a journey through her musical eras with a staggering 44-song setlist. The Eras Tour spans the singer-songwriter’s entire discography, from her self-titled debut album to the recently released “Midnights.”
Swift had surprises in store at each performance, including quick outfit changes and guest appearances from Ice Spice, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Lautner and more. Gracie Abrams, Haim, Gayle, Muna and Owenn were among the openers on the first U.S. run.
Up next, Swift is journeying to Paris in May of 2024 to kick off the Eras Tour’s U.K./European leg. The singer revealed back in July that Paramore would precede her on stage for the entire European run. The Eras Tour also isn’t saying farewell to the U.S. quite yet, as Swift announced 15 more shows in October and November 2024 in four North American cities: Miami, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Toronto.
In order to toast her first run, we’ve selected our best moments from Swift’s three-hour plus shows. From the complicated choreography to the surprise songs to the dedicated fans, the Eras Tour has redefined the scope of what a pop artist can deliver.
Check out Variety‘s selection of best moments from the Eras Tour below.
-
Variety staffers and the shows they saw:
Ellise Shafer, online news editor
Glendale, AZ / State Farm Stadium — March 17 (opening night)
Katcy Stephan, social media editor
Glendale, AZ / State Farm Stadium – March 18
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium – August 4
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium – August 7
William Earl, editor of Variety.com
East Rutherford, NJ / MetLife Stadium — May 26
Haley Kluge, creative director
Detroit / Ford Field — June 10
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium — August 3
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium — August 8
Emily Longeretta, senior TV features Editor
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium — August 7
Thania Garcia, associate music editor
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium — August 7
Angelique Jackson, senior entertainment writer
Las Vegas / Allegiant Stadium — March 25
Jennifer Maas, TV business writer
Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium — August 9 (closing night)
-
Best Song
The mash-up of “August” and “Illicit Affairs” — I don’t think anyone saw that coming, and it was exhilarating to scream: “Don’t call me kid/ Don’t call me baby!” — ES (3/17)
The best performance of the night was “Enchanted” from Swift’s “Speak Now” era. Clad in a shimmering princess gown, Swift served full fairy tale glamour while belting out some of her strongest vocals of the evening in the show-stopping number of love and longing. — KS (3/18)
“Betty” was the star of the superior “Folklore” section, with Swift’s lovely voice getting center stage, harmonizing beautifully with the other singers as the whole band sat on the steps and jammed out. — WE (5/26)
The rotating acoustic section of Swift’s setlist is always a highlight of the show, but I think I won the jackpot of surprise songs when she performed “King of My Heart” on piano during her fifth night in Los Angeles. — HK (8/8)
It has to be a tie between the surprise songs, “Dress” and “Exile” — “Dress” because she’s never performed it acoustic and the crowd went absolutely insane; “Exile” because she sang both her and Bon Iver’s verses. When she performed his, the audience took the liberty to sing her harmony and she adorably laughed at it. — EL (8/7)
Seeing “Enchanted” live was the highlight of my experience – both as a fan of all things princess-like and electric-guitar-powered ballads. Draped in a glistening ball gown, Swift looked like something out of a fairytale surrounded by the stage design’s lavender visuals. — TG (8/7)
My favorite song is “Fearless,” so it was special to raise our hand hearts while celebrating “Taylor’s Version.” But I saw the show with one of my closest friends, who is a lymphoma survivor, so getting to scream it out to “Bad Blood” – a song she’d joke about during chemo – was particularly memorable. — AJ (3/25)
On a night when Swift announced the re-release of “1989” and finally performed “New Romantics” as one of her surprise songs, it was still the poignant piano performance of “New Year’s Day” that hit hardest. Closing out the U.S. leg with lyrics like “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you” was perfect. — JM (8/9)
-
Best Dance
During the “Folklore” era, the witchy “Willow” dance was everything to me. — ES (3/17)
Swift has never been more badass than she is while executing sexy, powerful choreography for “Vigilante Shit” from her “Midnights” era, dancing on chairs with an entourage of ladies beside her. — KS (3/18)
I love orbs! So, imagine my surprise when all of the dancers were conjuring who-knows-what with some mystical orbs in “Willow.” — WE (5/26)
“Vigilante Shit” might be Swift’s edgiest choreography to date – and is easily the best dance moment of the show, with her and her dancers utilizing prop chairs and the rising stage. — HK (8/8)
She throws it back to old school Britney days with her “Vigilante Shit” routine. I love a chair moment. — EL (8/7)
I enjoyed the traditions Swift set for her performances of “Red” during the tour. She interacted with her background dancers, recruiting one of them to sing the definitive “EVER” in “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and also handing off her iconic black hat to a young girl in the audience during “22.” — TG (8/7)
Swift and her dancers doing the “Bejeweled” TikTok dance is an iconic bit of fan service! But personally, I danced the heel off my cowboy boot at some point mid-“Shake It Off.”— AJ (3/25)
Working the chair for “Vigilante Shit.” The TikTok videos don’t do the live performance justice. — JM (8/9)
-
Best Outfit
When she came out in her “Enchanted dress,” you could hear gasps reverberating throughout the stadium. — ES (3/17)
Swift’s purple tiered ballgown, which she only debuted after the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the perfect complement to the era’s romantic, dreamy aesthetic. — KS (8/4)
Swift’s lavender faux-fur coat during the “Midnights” set looked very cozy. I could take a nap in it! — WE (5/26)
On the fifth night in Los Angeles, Swift premiered a new “Midnights” era bodysuit that was the best outfit of the night. But those same fans gave her a run for her money in the costume department. Special shoutout to @victoriabrowne’s husband’s personification of the “All Too Well” red scarf and the three folks nearby who dressed up as yogurt shop employees, a nod to Swift’s lyrics in “Invisible String.” — HK (8/8)
Her matching blazer and boots during “The Man” were a full vibe. — EL (8/7)
It was so hard to pick which outfit was my favorite, but I loved her in the wispy, lavender dress that she wears when we first see her standing on the roof of the moss-covered cabin for the “Folklore” era. — TG (8/7)
As a “Midnights” fan, it’s a tie between the Oscar de la Renta crystal t-shirt and faux fur coat for “Lavender Haze” and the midnight blue bodysuit and boots for “Midnight Rain” and “Vigilante Shit” because that beadwork is immaculate. — AJ (3/25)
On Night 6 in L.A., the winner was a three-way tie between a trio of new outfits worked into the show, each in the iconic “1989” blue shade: An “Enchanted” ballgown, a “Folklore” frock and a sparkly “1989” two-piece set. — JM (8/9)
-
Most Surprising Moment
I was not expecting the “Reputation” part of the set to hit as hard as it did. — ES (3/17)
Every night, Swift performs two “surprise songs,” which fans have eagerly made spreadsheets to break down and analyze. Perhaps the most unexpected choice of the bunch was “exile” from her “folklore” album, which she chose to sing solo (without duet partner Bon Iver) for the first time. — KS (8/7)
Ice Spice coming out to perform “Karma” at the very end of the night. You haven’t lived until you’ve seen her drop a casual “Facts” live. — WE (5/26)
During Swift’s “Evermore” set after her spoken section, the crowd in Los Angeles broke into an eight-minute standing ovation. My ears are still ringing. — HK (8/8)
Seeing her perform “Dress” shocked me, since it’s about Joe Alwyn. — EL (8/7)
We had the distinct pleasure of being at Swift’s first show with a guest artist during her surprise songs (yes, I know, it was only week 2 of the tour), but the crowd’s roar (and the scream I screamed) when Marcus Mumford appeared at the end of the catwalk to play “Cowboy Like Me” was positively wonderous. Swifties will know, but Swift recorded the “Evermore” track at the Mumford & Sons frontman’s studio in the U.K., so hearing them duet live was incredible. — AJ (3/25)
Karlie Kloss spotted in the crowd. — JM (8/9)
-
Best Crowd Moment
It has to be everyone screaming “All Too Well” at the top of their lungs. The collective catharsis is still ringing in my ears. — ES (3/17)
During the Reputation Stadium Tour, one Swiftie created a chant during her song “Delicate,” shouting “1, 2, 3, let’s go, bitch” between the intro and the first verse. Now, the entire arena erupts during this section, with Swift herself counting the numbers on her fingers as fans shriek. — KS (3/18)
Swift had wonderful openers and watching a young girl near me scream every word of Phoebe Bridgers’ poison pen kiss-off “Motion Sickness” was a sight to behold. — WE (5/26)
Swift’s supporters are arguably one of the most enthusiastic – and kindest – fandoms around. It was wildly endearing to see dads bring their daughters to shows (proudly rocking their dad-Swiftie merch) or people swapping friendship bracelets with each other and with the security guards and crew at the venue. — HK (8/8)
Seeing the entire crowd of empowered women — and some men! — scream “Fuck the Patriarchy” during “All Too Well” made me cry. — EL (8/7)
I loved watching all of the young girls with sparkles in their eyes as they sang along to all of Swift’s songs with glitter-painted faces and brightly colored outfits that resembled the Eras. — TG (8/7)
The 10-minute standing ovation after “Champagne Problems,” which put all the previous standing Os to shame. — JM (8/9)
-
Best Standout Moment
The overall stage design was mesmerizing — I particularly loved the table-setting scene during “Tolerate It.” It struck me more as a piece of theater than a concert. — ES (3/17)
Swifties frequently refer to Swift’s performances of “Don’t Blame Me” as “church,” and seeing her sing it proves exactly why. Swift’s vocals soar as the music swells in the bridge, and smart lighting design that illuminates the entire stadium during her high notes creates a truly epic quality for the number. — KS (3/18)
The crowd hit the loudest roar during “Cruel Summer,” and the whole stadium singing at the same time showed Swift’s true power and the joy she brings to so many people. — WE (5/26)
The entire stadium screaming the bridge to “Cruel Summer.” I’m not sure if I will ever recover. — HK (8/8)
Nothing beats the fact that the countdown clock before the show begins blasts Lesley Gore’s 1963 anthem “You Don’t Own Me” at a time where Swift has finally gotten her music back. — EL (8/7)
In my experience, the standout moment of this tour didn’t happen inside the concert — but outside of it. When exiting, I was stunned by the number of people who were waiting outside the stadium without tickets, but just happy to be there hearing her sing. — TG (8/7)
I saw Swift in 2018 on the Reputation tour and I was impressed, but she really upped the ante with Eras. The idea of three-and-a-half hours of live performance is a true athletic feat and I couldn’t help but marvel at the idea she’s only 33 playing a show that would culminate most artists’ entire career! — AJ (3/25)
The announcement of the release date for “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” during the surprise song set, as all our bracelets lit up blue. — JM (8/9)