Targaryen Family Tree: Everyone Who’s Appeared in ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

George R.R. Martin’s world of Westeros from his “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels is one of the most sprawling fantasy universes ever created. There are countless complex characters (with confusing names) that lived across dozens of generations in which they fought, killed, allied, betrayed and had children with one another. Martin’s world has been explored on the page in the main “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, plus their supplementary novellas and history books, and on screen in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon.”

For the majority of its known history, Westeros was ruled over by the Targaryens, a dynasty of powerful dragon riders that conquered the Seven Kingdoms and sat on the Iron Throne for hundreds of years. They were blonde-haired, oftentimes hot-tempered and protected their bloodline by practicing incest. Their first king was Aegon the Conqueror, who united Westeros under Targaryen rule for the first time, and the modern era after his reign was known as “AC” for “After Conquest.”

The majority of the Targaryens died out before the events of “Game of Thrones,” and their lineage nearly ended after Robert Baratheon took the Iron Throne with Robert’s Rebellion. For nearly the entire series, Daenerys Targaryen plotted to take back the crown and grew an army in the neighboring continent of Essos. However, in the series finale, Daenerys was killed by Jon Snow, who was revealed to be a long-lost Targaryen in a twist that fans of the novels had long predicted. As it stands, Jon is the only Targaryen left in Westeros.

“House of the Dragon,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones” set 200 years earlier, explores the infamous Dance of the Dragons in Targaryen history. It was a civil war that pitted Targaryens against each other and resulted in the deaths of many of the family’s dragons. It was a result of the murky line of succession after King Viserys Targaryen died and his rightful heir was heavily disputed. Two factions fought the Dance of Dragons: The blacks consisted of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen along with their children and allies; and the greens were led by King Aegon II Targaryen, his mother Queen Alicent Hightower, their family and the High Council in King’s Landing.

Below, Variety has listed a family tree of every Targaryen that has so far appeared in “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” Season 1. There are no future spoilers for what could happen in “House of the Dragon” Season 2, though curious fans can read the novel “Fire & Blood” to find out.