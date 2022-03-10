10 Hottest SXSW Titles to Check Out, From ‘The Lost City’ to ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

After a two-year hiatus, SXSW will have a triumphant and long-awaited in-person return this week. The celebration of movies, music, and tech boasts such a sprawling lineup of premieres, concerts and talks that it can be pretty overwhelming. To help separate the “can’t miss” from the “why bother,” our team on the ground in Austin has polled festival insiders and studio hands for their suggestions and done a quick gut check to determine what will prevent you from suffering a serious case of FOMO.

From Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s wacky adventure flick “The Lost City” to the season 3 premiere of “Atlanta,” Variety shares the 10 must-see titles and acts to check out at SXSW. Be there or don’t even bother making the trip to Texas.