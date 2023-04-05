‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Voice Cast Guide: See the Faces Behind Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong and More

With the opening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in theaters, gaming’s most iconic character is coming to the big screen for the first time in 30 years. And if the movie meets box office expectations, Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo will surely hope to launch a brand new animated movie franchise.

Chris Pratt endured backlash the moment his Mario voice was first heard in the trailers, but he assured fans in this week’s Variety cover story, “My hope is that people will come into the movie with an open mind and that once they see the film, any criticism around Mario’s accent will disappear.”

Produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the film adaptation also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day and Jack Black.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is now playing in theaters nationwide. Check out a rundown of the voice cast in the list below.