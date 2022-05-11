Summer Movie Guide: The Most-Anticipated Titles From ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ to ‘Nope’

Movies are back in a big way, and after two pandemic-plagued years, we’re ready to celebrate their return. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” kicked off summer blockbuster season with record-breaking numbers, showing audiences are more than ready to return to theaters, especially for larger-than-life superhero spectacles from the likes of Marvel and DC.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Jurassic World Dominion” are likely to draw the most moviegoers this summer, but there’s also plenty of choices for families, like “Lightyear” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” For those not tempted by superheroes or dinosaurs, counter-programming plays include “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” along with horror titles like “Nope.”

One new wrinkle is that movie theaters are adding a surcharge for the biggest movies, so filmgoers might pay a premium of $1 or $2 more for the hottest titles this summer — think “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Jurassic World Dominion.”

If those prices induce sticker shock, there are plenty of significant titles premiering on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney +, so whether you feel like a night out on the town or it’s more of a couch potato kind of evening, there will be fresh cinema selections to look forward to all summer long.