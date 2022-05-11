×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Richard Linklater to Direct ‘Hitman’ Starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, AGC International Selling in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Summer Movie Guide: The Most-Anticipated Titles From ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ to ‘Nope’

By
Carson Burton, William Earl, Maane Khatchatourian, Jordan Moreau, J. Kim Murphy, Pat Saperstein, Ellise Shafer, Zack Sharf
Summer Movie Preview Variety
Variety

Movies are back in a big way, and after two pandemic-plagued years, we’re ready to celebrate their return. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” kicked off summer blockbuster season with record-breaking numbers, showing audiences are more than ready to return to theaters, especially for larger-than-life superhero spectacles from the likes of Marvel and DC.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Jurassic World Dominion” are likely to draw the most moviegoers this summer, but there’s also plenty of choices for families, like “Lightyear” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” For those not tempted by superheroes or dinosaurs, counter-programming plays include “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” along with horror titles like “Nope.”

One new wrinkle is that movie theaters are adding a surcharge for the biggest movies, so filmgoers might pay a premium of $1 or $2 more for the hottest titles this summer — think “Top Gun: Maverick” or “Jurassic World Dominion.”

If those prices induce sticker shock, there are plenty of significant titles premiering on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney +, so whether you feel like a night out on the town or it’s more of a couch potato kind of evening, there will be fresh cinema selections to look forward to all summer long.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad