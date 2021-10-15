The Best ‘Succession’ Insults, From Boars on the Floor to Slime Puppies and More

HBO’s “Succession” is a gold mine of cutting quotes and humiliating insults. Nobody is safe, and everybody has a weapons cache of cutting remarks up their sleeves.

Jesse Armstrong’s series, which launches its highly anticipated Season 3 on Oct. 17, won back-to-back Emmys for drama writing in 2019 and 2020, and it won drama series in 2020. The highly lauded show follows the mega-rich exploits of the Roy family members, who help run the global media empire Waystar RoyCo and are based on the real-life Murdochs, Disneys and more.

The cast includes Brian Cox as Logan Roy, the ailing patriarch who refuses to give up his founding role; Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, the power-hungry next-in-line to his father’s throne; Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, the lone daughter who has political experience and her father’s cunning; Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, the vulgar, loud-mouthed son who doesn’t take things seriously; and Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, the eldest Roy sibling who has delusions of grandeur and dreams of being president. Along for the power-grabbing ride are Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen); tall and awkward cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) who is Tom’s punching bag; general counsel Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) who has a pseudo-sexual relationship with Roman; and many more memorable characters.

Nearly every scene has witty and clever dialogue, but here are some of the best insults from the show listed below.