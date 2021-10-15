×

The Best 'Succession' Insults, From Boars on the Floor to Slime Puppies and More

By
Caroline Framke, Jordan Moreau
'Succession' Best Quotes, Insults From HBO
Courtesy of HBO

HBO’s “Succession” is a gold mine of cutting quotes and humiliating insults. Nobody is safe, and everybody has a weapons cache of cutting remarks up their sleeves.

Jesse Armstrong’s series, which launches its highly anticipated Season 3 on Oct. 17, won back-to-back Emmys for drama writing in 2019 and 2020, and it won drama series in 2020. The highly lauded show follows the mega-rich exploits of the Roy family members, who help run the global media empire Waystar RoyCo and are based on the real-life Murdochs, Disneys and more.

The cast includes Brian Cox as Logan Roy, the ailing patriarch who refuses to give up his founding role; Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, the power-hungry next-in-line to his father’s throne; Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, the lone daughter who has political experience and her father’s cunning; Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, the vulgar, loud-mouthed son who doesn’t take things seriously; and Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, the eldest Roy sibling who has delusions of grandeur and dreams of being president. Along for the power-grabbing ride are Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen); tall and awkward cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) who is Tom’s punching bag; general counsel Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) who has a pseudo-sexual relationship with Roman; and many more memorable characters.

Nearly every scene has witty and clever dialogue, but here are some of the best insults from the show listed below.

