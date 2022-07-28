Inside ‘Stranger Things’ Stars’ Musical Pursuits, From Finn Wolfhard’s Bands to Sadie Sink’s Broadway Past

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a “Stranger Things” stage play is in the works — and Netflix might as well make it a musical, because nearly every cast member of the beloved sci-fi series is musically inclined.

Among the four Hawkins, Ind., boys viewers were introduced to in 2016 — Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) — two of the actors got their start on Broadway, while another has proved his chops as a guitarist and singer. Even the performers behind high schoolers Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) have histories in alt-rock groups.

And as more actors were added throughout the seasons, like Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, the show’s musical prowess only grew — Sink played the title role in Broadway’s “Annie” revival and Hawke is a rising singer-songwriter preparing to release her sophomore record. Seriously, the “Stranger Things” cast should start a band.

Below, find out more about the musical pursuits of “Stranger Things” stars — and maybe you’ll even discover a song that could save you from the Upside Down.