17 Best Sports Movies Nominated for Best Picture: From ‘Rocky’ to ‘Raging Bull’

The Oscars love a sprawling biopic, an underdog character and a triumphant tale marred by obstacles and resulting in success. Those themes have marked the sports genre since the creation of cinema. In the Academy Awards’ history, 591 movies have been nominated for best picture, with 95 winners named among them. Depending on the definition of what qualifies as a “sports movie,” 17 films focusing on sports have been nominated, with three being handed the coveted statuette.

In celebration of Ben Affleck’s sports drama “Air,” which tells the story of the Nike corporation’s determined pursuit to sign rookie basketball player Michael Jordan, Variety is ranking the 17 sports films that have been nominated for best picture (which “Air” could potentially join in 2024).

According to the World Sports Encyclopedia, more than 8,000 different sports recordings have been catalogued. Any one of them could inspire a filmmaker. It’s arguable whether “sports” is its own genre, since it can be a backdrop for many types of narratives. But inspiration is universal.

Boxing movies have always felt like their own separate entity from the standard sports movies. The most audience-friendly and awards successful sport in film, boxing films often follow the same trope, “It’s about the fight both inside and outside the ring.” (See Heidi Gardner’s hilarious “Saturday Night Live” sketch as Angel, every boxer’s girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever).

The Academy has ignored some of the best sports movies. Notable snubs and worthy entrants include the delightful women’s baseball comedy “A League of Their Own” (1992) from Penny Marshall, and the criminally underappreciated debut film from Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Love & Basketball” (2000). Even the coming-of-age documentary feature “Hoop Dreams” (1994) from Steve James was infamously overlooked in its category, while the supremely popular “Hoosiers” (1986) went sadly unnoticed.

Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in “Air” (Amazon Studios) Courtesy of Prime

“Air” stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis. The Amazon Studios film is now playing in theaters before moving to Prime Video.

Read Variety’s ranking of the 17 sports movies below.