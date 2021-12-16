Spider-Man Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Throughout nearly two decades of web-slinging, rebooting, reversals of fortune, immersions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sporadic reappearances by the Spidey-hating J. Jonah Jameson, the “Spider-Man” movie franchise has been wildly inconsistent, yet remarkably indestructible. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the latest episode, likely will stoke even greater enthusiasm for the series with its canny mix of redemptive evolutions, abundant Easter Eggs, emotional impacts, state-of-the-art special effects — and sly hints at a back-to-basics approach in films to come.

Naturally, the character also continues to attract diehard Spidey-fans to animated TV series and direct-to-video product, all-star MCU group gatherings — and, yes, the comic books that started it all. But the nine theatrical features (including an Oscar-winning animated one) — movies in which Spider-Man is the star, not an ensemble player — are our focus here in this revised least-to-best ranking.