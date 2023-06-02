‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Brings Back [SPOILERS], Plus More Cameos and Crossovers Explained

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” now playing in theaters.

Just like the infinite Spider-Verse itself, there are so many different versions of Spider-Man and other spider-themed heroes that pop up in “Across the Spider-Verse” that it’s almost impossible to keep track of everything.

In the new movie, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and learns about the Spider Society, a group of Spider-People who protect the multiverse. The team is led by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), a Spider-Man who lives in the futuristic Nueva York in the year 2099, and Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), a pregnant Spider-Woman who rides a motorcycle. The other major cast members include Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) from “Into the Spider-Verse,” who’s joined by his infant daughter Mayday; Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), aka Spider-Man India; Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), aka the rocker Spider-Punk; and Margo Kess (Amandla Stenberg), who controls a virtual hero named Spider-Byte.

“Across the Spider-Verse” connects to other “Spider-Man” movies and shows, but there are tons of blink-and-you-miss-it cameos from comic book heroes that eagle-eyed fans will notice. Those include a cowboy Web-Slinger and his masked horse Widow (voiced by Taran Killam); Andy Samberg as the ultra-dramatic clone Ben Reilly; Yuri Lowenthal’s Spider-Man from the PlayStation video game series; the sentient Spider-Mobile, aka Peter Parkedcar; Pter Ptarker, aka Spider-Rex; the Spidey from “Spider-Man Unlimited”; and many, many more.

With this movie, every iteration of Spider-Man is now interconnected in one massive, multiverse web, including the previous live-action movies. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” connected the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield movies, and even Tom Hardy’s “Venom” spinoffs, but “Across the Spider-Verse” goes even further. Below, find some of the major crossovers and cameos in the new movie.