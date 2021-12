For more than three decades, “The Simpsons” has been telling stories about a middle-class family in Springfield, USA.

In the 700-plus episodes of the series, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have traveled all over the world, met hundreds of celebrities, and saved the world numerous times. They’ve also had so many family squabbles. Oh, and they’ve also sung a lot.

But if you’re looking for the best of the best? Here are the top 30 episodes of the series (so far).